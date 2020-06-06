Researchers seeking help from the public to identify people of concern in twin city arson cases – Up News Info

Investigators are seeking public help to identify people of concern related to the arson cases at various St. Paul businesses last week.

The Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has provided a complete list of people of interest in this case, click here to view.

"The people we are looking to identify may have important information that could significantly help solve some of these arson cases," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz of ATF St. Paul Field Division.

State officials are also looking for photos or videos of riot nights in St. Paul or Minneapolis to the public. Specifically, they are looking for photos or videos of people starting fires or adding accelerators to any of the property fires.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these people should contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email [email protected], or submit information anonymously via http://www.ReportIt.com or the app Report It mobile, available on Google Play or Apple App Store.

When using Report It, select "ATF – St Paul Field Division,quot; as the reporting agency. Please provide as much information as possible regarding the identities and whereabouts of these people, or upload videos or photos that may aid in an investigation.

Additionally, the FBI continues to seek public assistance to gather information on illegal activities related to the recent unrest in the Twin Cities. In addition to the fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. The FBI requests that witnesses send relevant digital material or suggestions by calling 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5342) or providing still images or videos at: fbi.gov/violence.