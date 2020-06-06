Report: Kim & Kanye SPLIT – The marriage is over and Kim is preparing for the & # 39; DIVORCE & # 39;!

The marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has ended, according to the British newspaper The Sun. MTO News learned that The Sun reports that Kim and Kanye are about to divorce.

There is only one hiccup. Kim is reluctant to file documents about Kanye because she is concerned about the negative public reaction to divorcing for the third time.

Sources close to the family tell The Sun "Things are difficult between Kim and Kanye because they usually never spend that much time together, but she doesn't want a divorce." "The last thing he wants is a divorce, especially since the public reaction after his second divorce was unbearable." "What I think will happen is that they will spend time apart in different houses, but they will not get divorced."

And Kim will get a big payday as soon as she shows up. Kanye took first place as the highest paid musician of 2020, as well as second highest paid celebrity overall.

While sister-in-law Kylie Jenner far outstripped the competition by topping the top celebrity list by bringing in $ 590 million, West ranked second with $ 170 million.

He reportedly has a net worth of $ 3B.