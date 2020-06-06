Report: Kim & Kanye SPLIT – The marriage is over and Kim is preparing for the & # 39; DIVORCE & # 39;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

The marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has ended, according to the British newspaper The Sun. MTO News learned that The Sun reports that Kim and Kanye are about to divorce.

There is only one hiccup. Kim is reluctant to file documents about Kanye because she is concerned about the negative public reaction to divorcing for the third time.

