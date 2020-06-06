Reign of hate on Facebook

BOSTON Dozens of scientists conducting research funded by Mark Zuckerberg say Facebook should not allow President Donald Trump to use the social media platform to "spread misinformation and incendiary statements."

The researchers, including 60 professors from major US research institutions. In the US, they wrote to the Facebook CEO on Saturday asking Zuckerberg to "consider stricter policies on misinformation and inflammatory language that harm people," especially during the current upheaval over racial injustice.

The letter calls for the spread of "deliberate disinformation and divisive language,quot; contrary to the researchers' goals of using technology to prevent and eradicate disease, improve early childhood education, and reform the criminal justice system.

Their mission "is antithetical to some of the positions Facebook has been taking, so we encourage them to be more on the side of truth and on the right side of history as we have said in the letter," said Debora Marks. from Harvard Medical School, one of the three professors who organized it.

The others are Martin Kampmann of the University of California-San Francisco and Jason Shepherd of the University of Utah. They all have grants from a Chan Zuckerberg Initiative program that works to prevent, cure, and treat neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

They said the letter had more than 160 signatories. Shepherd said about 10% are employees of foundations run by Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

The letter specifically objects to Zuckerberg's decision not to mark as least a violation of Facebook community standards the Trump post that said "when the looting begins, the shooting begins,quot; in response to the unrest in Minneapolis by the videotaped murder of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer. The authors of the letter called the publication "a clear statement of incitement to violence."

Twitter had marked and downgraded a Trump tweet using the same language.

In a statement, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative noted that the philanthropic organization is separate from Facebook and said "we are grateful for our staff, partners and beneficiaries,quot; and "we respect their right to express their opinions, including in Facebook's policies."

Some Facebook employees have publicly opposed Zuckerberg's refusal to remove or tag misleading or incendiary posts from Trump and other politicians. But Zuckerberg, which controls most of the voting shares in the company, has so far declined.

On Friday, Zuckerberg said in a post that he would review "possible options for handling violated or partially violated content, aside from binary decisions to leave or remove it,quot;

"I know that many of you think that we should have tagged the president's posts in some way last week," he wrote. "Our current policy is that if content really incites violence, then the right mitigation is to remove that content, not let people continue to watch it behind a banner. There is no exception to this policy for politicians or news."