Reddit co-founder Ohanian resigns from board, wants black candidate to take office – Latest News

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigned on Friday from the social media firm's board and sought to be replaced by a black candidate.

Following Ohanian's posting on Reddit, the company's chief executive Steve Huffman said the company would "honor,quot; his request and is working to strengthen its content policy to combat racist speech on its platform.

Ohanian's decision to resign comes at a time when the United States is witnessing widespread protests against racism and police brutality after an unarmed African American, George Floyd, was killed by police.

His death has rekindled debates about diversity in America's corporate boardrooms and content moderation practices on social media.

Huffman wrote in a post on the site that "the unacceptable gap,quot; between content policy and Reddit's values ​​has reduced the company's effectiveness in fighting hate and racism, and has slowed its response to problems.

"This current policy lists only what it cannot do, does not articulate any of the values ​​behind the rules, and does not take an explicit position on hatred or racism."

Huffman also said that Reddit should have moved earlier to restrict access to r / The_Donald, an important forum for supporters of US President Donald Trump that Reddit & # 39; quarantined & # 39; last year citing threats of violence against police and public officials.

Earlier in the week, former CEO Ellen Pao criticized Reddit when Huffman wrote a letter to employees in response to the protests. He tweeted that Reddit should have closed the forum instead of amplifying "hatred, racism and violence."

Several Republican lawmakers wrote to Huffman last week criticizing what they called his r / The_Donald censorship.

Internet businessman Ohanian, who is married to American tennis player Serena Williams, also pledged $ 1 million to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp, a legal awareness campaign among young people.

