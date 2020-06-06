Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian steps down from board, urges seat to be filled by black candidate – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – Alexis Ohanian says she is trying to set an example for other leaders by resigning.

Reddit, the San Francisco-based social networking site that he co-founded 15 years ago, gave birth, directly and indirectly, to some of the worst racism, hatred and trolls on the Internet. Now, two years after retiring from his daily duties on Reddit, Ohanian, a white man, resigns from the company's board of directors and requests that he be replaced by a more diverse option.

In a series of tweets On Friday, Ohanian urged Reddit to fill his seat with a black candidate. Ohanian, who is married to tennis star Serena Williams, cited his family as one of the reasons for his decision. The tweeted: "I am saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks him:" What did you do? "

He also promised $ 1 million to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights nonprofit camp. "I will use future earnings on my Reddit actions to serve the black community, primarily to curb racial hatred," Ohanian tweeted.

Reddit said it would honor Ohanian's request. "I want to take responsibility for the history of our policies throughout the years that brought us here, and we still have work to do," Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman wrote on Reddit.

The board Ohanian had been sitting on is, counting it, made up of a white woman and four white men.

The site, which calls itself the first page on the Internet, has long struggled to tackle hateful and racist content on its platform. Earlier this week, some of Reddit's most popular threads went private in an effort to protest hate speech and racism on the platform, according to Business Insider.

Huffman has been criticized in the past for failing to take action against communities on the site where racist opinions and language are frequently thrown. Earlier this week, he published an open letter, saying "we do not tolerate hate, racism and violence, and while we have work to do to fight these on our platform, our values ​​are clear."

Ellen Pao, a former acting Reddit CEO, criticized Huffman's comments. “I am obliged to call you: you should have closed the_donald instead of amplifying it and its hatred, racism and violence. Much of what is happening now is at your feet. You can't say BLM when reddit nurtures and monetizes white supremacy and hatred all day long. " tweeted, referring to a popular subreddit that supports President Donald Trump, where users often share racist, misogynistic, homophobic, and conspiracy content.

