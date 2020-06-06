Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigns from board of directors urging company to hire black candidate instead, donates $ 1 million to Colin Kaepernick Camps

– Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigns from the board of the San Francisco-based website and urges the company to replace him with a black candidate.

Ohanian announced his resignation on his website saying: "I co-founded Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging. The right thing must be done a long time ago. I am doing this for myself, my family and my country. "

On Friday, he shared a video on Twitter and Instagram that said, "I mean that as a father who needs to be able to respond to his black daughter when she asks, 'What did you do? "

"I resigned as a member of the Reddit board of directors, I urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate," he said.

Ohanian said she will also "use future earnings on my Reddit actions to serve the black community, primarily to curb racial hatred," beginning by donating $ 1 million to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp.

"I think resignation may be an act of leadership by people in power right now. To all who fight to fix our broken nation: don't stop, ”he said.

Ohanian is married to tennis star Serena Williams. The couple has a daughter together.