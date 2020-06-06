Rasheeda Frost takes pride in being a black woman – watch her amazing looks in this video

Rasheeda Frost takes pride in being a black woman, and she made sure to tell her fans about it on social media. Check out the post he shared on his social media account.

‘My hair styles and colors can change, but one thing I don't … I am a PROUD BLACK WOMAN! #blm #blacklivesmatter @diamonddynastyvirginhair hair #supportblackbusiness #love Ras ’Rasheeda captioned his post.

Someone said, "You are a wonderful woman saddened by the way Kirk has mismanaged your being."

A follower posted this message: ‘Beautiful! Are you willing to promote black business owners? Maybe choose about 30 minutes to promote your business through your stories or maybe even a post! "

Another commenter wrote: "Brotha Kenyon to Rasheeda Frost and her family, continue with the willpower that GOD POWER gave us!"

Someone else said: Hermoso Beautiful! Are you willing to help promote black business? "

A commenter posted, “ You are so beautiful, can you like my post? I made you my message a few weeks in a row, it would mean a lot to me & # 39; & # 39;, and someone else wrote: & # 39; Hello Rasheeda, I just want you to know that someone has been using your photo and your name trying to scam people. I can send you the text if you want. "

Another follower said: "You can use anything no matter what it is and you always look good @rasheeda,quot;, and someone else posted: "@Rasheeda if Curt was never born you would be mine in my muva,quot;.

Not too long ago, Rasheeda shared a message on social media in which he told people that there is a small victory since all the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd are charged.

‘Steps are being taken! But we need convictions! #justice #georgefloyd we will continue as a unit to demand justice, "Rasheeda said.

Rasheeda is another celebrity who has talked a lot these days about what is happening in the United States.



