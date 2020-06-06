Rachel Lindsay Says "Bachelor" Franchise "Lack of Diversity" Is "Embarrassing" – Up News Info

Rachel Lindsay says it's time to The Bachelor franchise to more closely reflect the racial makeup of the nation.

Lindsay, who appeared in season 21 of The Bachelor and he was the first African-American leader in his spin-off, High school, believes that the franchise must change with the times.

"In 40 seasons, (The Bachelor) You've had a black trail, "Lindsay said during an interview on the AfterBuzz digital television network." We are in 45 presidents. And in 45 presidents there has been a black president. He is almost on a par with saying that he is more likely to become the president of the United States than a black leader in this franchise. That's crazy. That's ridiculous. "

She recognized that her season of High school It had lower ratings than other seasons, but took the franchise to the task, saying that the producers are only trying to appeal to White America, with little effort to appeal to black viewers.

"That is very frustrating for me, and if we are going to talk about 'black lives matter' and what's important … well, then let's talk about systemic change when it comes to The Bachelor franchise."

"They asked me, will I continue in this franchise if it continues like this?" He asked. "I can't. I have to see some kind of change. It's ridiculous. It's embarrassing. At this point, it's embarrassing to be affiliated with it."

At one point she called the series "very whitewashed." ABC did not immediately respond to Up News Info's request for comment.

Lindsay addressed diversity on television as protests against police brutality and racism sweep across the nation following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

"This is a movement that didn't start yesterday or last week. This is a movement that started years ago as Black Lives Matter, but decades ago with us demanding our rights. So it was amazing to see that we now have everyone's attention and that we are all unifying and fighting for change, "he said. "That is something I have never seen before."