Rachel Lindsay called the franchise "The Bachelor,quot; for its lack of diversity

"He is more likely to become the president of the United States than he is a black leader in this franchise."
As the only black bachelorette in the franchise's 18-year history, Rachel Lindsay has openly expressed the franchise's lack of diversity.
The 35-year-old woman, who has spoken about the injustice of George Floyd's death, as well as other victims of police brutality, now says he will no longer support her. The Bachelor franchise unless real changes are made towards inclusion.
"I can't [support]," he said in a new interview with AfterBuzz TV. "I have to see some kind of change. It's ridiculous. It's embarrassing. At this point, it's embarrassing to be affiliated with it."
"In 40 seasons, you have had a black lead. We have had 45 presidents and in 45 presidents, you have a black president. You are almost on a par with saying that you are more likely to become the president of the United States than a leader black in this franchise. That's crazy. That's ridiculous. "
"I don't know how you are part of The Bachelor franchise and you are seeing what is happening in our country right now and you don't reflect to yourself that it has been part of the problem, "he continued.
She added:
We don't talk about the things that contestants do that are racist. It bothers me that certain things have happened that we just say: "Oh, silence, silence,quot; and "Let's go further." No! We need to recognize it, because what you are doing is perpetuating this type of behavior, you continue to do it.
“You continue to perpetuate this kind of behavior when you're pulling out something that is very white and has no color whatsoever and you're not trying to be effective and change that, so I think they have to, at this point, give us a black bachelor for season 25. You have to. I don't know how you don't ", he concluded.
Like many other networks, ABC shared a message of solidarity and declared that they support black voices.
I will be waiting to see what actions they take to back up these words.
