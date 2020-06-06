Q,amp;A with former avalanche advocate Jan Hejda – Up News Info

Jan Hejda, born in the Czech Republic, wrapped up a nine-year, 627-NHL game career with Avalanche in 2015. The shutdown defender spent much of his four seasons with Colorado playing Erik Johnson in the first match. Hejda, who also played for the Edmonton Oilers and Columbus Blue Jackets, lives in Denver and remains a leading member of the hockey community as a player agent and board member of the National Dawg Hockey Foundation.

Q: What is family life like in the coronavirus pandemic?

Hejda Usually we go to the Czech Republic in the summer. This year, I think my wife (Tereza) and my son (Mathias, 11) will fly there later, but I will stay here (along with my daughter Natalie, 19). Traveling is a bit more difficult and I am very busy here due to the coronavirus situation and my clients.

Q: Tell me about your business as a player agent for Edge Sports Management, who represented you as a player?

Hejda I love. It is definitely more office work than I thought. I was hoping to travel and see the players play more, but it's definitely more office work. At the same time, I'm still on the player's side and when they win the game they score a hat trick, I feel like I'm part of it. It's the same when I played: the team wins.

Q: You and many other former Avs and Colorado residents like Pierre Turgeon, John-Michael Liles, Milan Hejduk, Kyle Quincey and John Mitchell are involved with the Dawg Nation Hockey Foundation. Is it natural for former NHLers to be drawn to helping local hockey families in need?

Hejda Absolutely. But I feel like I joined too late. I joined right after I retired. I was telling people that, for NHL players, they live a little bit in a bubble and have no real idea and understand how little it can help people a lot. When I played, I participated in some charities, donating money, but with Dawg Nation I quickly discovered that $ 2,500 is changing a life. I saw a 140-pound guy crying when he received a check for $ 4,000. That's the message I have for NHL players: Just a little helps a lot.

Q: What is your most memorable moment or time period in the NHL?

Hejda The season that Patrick Roy directed his first year. Honestly, it was like living in a dream. We were very confident and we always believed that we could win the next game, and the next game, and even if we lost two or three games, I would think: 'This is the time we are losing it', we would always start winning from new. The feeling in the locker room was just incredible. Patrick Roy was a good coach and even if we were down for three goals in the third period, we still believed we were going to win. That was fun. That was a season that I will never forget. In the playoffs (first round series, Game 7, loss of extra time against Minnesota) I played with a broken thumb and three pins through my thumb and a cast. I feel bad that I can't help anymore.

Q: I heard that your son will play one more year with the 11-pointers Colorado Thunderbirds triple next season, but will step aside as a coach. Is this another classic case of a boy who doesn't want to listen to his father, despite his father's resume?

Hejda (Laughing) I think you need a different opinion than me, at least for a couple of years.