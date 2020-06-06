Protesters urged to get tested for COVID-19 as Dallas County has the highest daily rate of new cases this week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is urging continued social distancing and protesters to get tested for COVID-19 as the county had its highest daily average of new cases this week.

On Saturday, health officials reported 289 new cases, bringing the total to 11,830 in the county. Two additional deaths were also reported: a Farmers Branch man in his 50s who was hospitalized and an 80-year-old Dallas woman residing in a long-term care facility.

Dallas County experienced more new cases this week, averaging 261 per day, according to Jenkins. The county also saw its second deadliest week due to COVID-19 with 34 deaths, Jenkins said.

However, Jenkins said hospitalizations, ICU admissions and emergency room visits were maintained this week.

Jenkins said there will be an increase in testing capacity with the opening of two public test sites on Monday. The tests will be conducted by Parkland Health and Hospital System at Red Bird Mall / Westmoreland Park and the Inspired Vision Compassion Center at 8 a.m. at 2 p.m.

The two new open test sites that will open to the public on Monday, June 8 are: Red Bird Mall / Westmoreland Park

7222 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas 75237

8 a.m. at 2 p.m. Inspired Vision Compassion Center 2019 N. Masters Drive, Dallas 75217

Both new sites will be open Monday, June 8 through Saturday, June 13.

Jenkins is urging people who participated in the protests this week to get tested, as the marches and protests had residents in crowded crowds.

The protests have taken place in downtown Dallas since Friday, May 29. On the ninth day of protests on Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of the center for a peaceful march.

“I cannot emphasize how important it is to maintain social distance when there are crowds and this includes outdoor crowds, even when you cover your face. If you have participated in protests or other important gatherings, get tested. Parkland conducts the tests and their information will not be shared with the police, "said Jenkins.