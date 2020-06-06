Protesters, LAPD Harbor Division march together for unity in San Pedro – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Police Department chief Michel Moore and members of the department's Harbor Division joined protesters on Saturday for a unity and solidarity march in San Pedro.

Some 500 people gathered to protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's deadly arrest in Minneapolis. LAPD gave roses to protesters in San Pedro and Los Angeles, when Moore once again called for unity in the community.

"Sometimes it has been a binary problem of one against the other, and it is not that at all," he said. “The police know, and I recognize in this profession, that we have done wrong. There have been cases of failure, but there have been many cases of progress … we know we have much more to do. "

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, president of the local NAACP chapter, said it was the idea of ​​Harbor Division officers to march along with the civilians.

"If we continue to block the horns and not the hands with anyone, we are not going to get a solution," he said. "Without unity, there is no peace."

Although most of the protests and demonstrations in the past two weeks have remained peaceful, some have turned violent due to mounting tensions between protesters and the police. Officers in San Pedro recognized a strong bond with their community that led them to want to rebuild their trust.

"It breaks my heart," Sgt. Catherine Plows said. “It breaks my heart on many levels. I was here in '92 because of the riots, and I saw our city burn … seeing our city burn again, it's heartbreaking. "

The crowd focused on looking to the future and trying to make a change for future generations. A protester said he took his son out for that reason.

"It is disheartening that this is the country and the city that I love … but the greatest good, the greatest humanity, is coming out."