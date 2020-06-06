Protesters in San Francisco, across California gather in peaceful protest rallies on Saturday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Protesters gathered for a march across the Golden Gate Bridge and filled the streets of San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, San Diego, and smaller communities around California on Saturday to express outrage at the death by George Floyd.

In recent days, the protests have been boisterous but nonviolent, in contrast to last weekend when some protesters smashed windows, burned police cars, and clashed with riot police lines that fired tear gas and rubber bullets. Most of the looting that looted dozens of stores also left, and according to authorities appeared to be primarily the work of non-protesters.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg called the Sacramento City Council for an emergency session and recommended that the capital city end the curfew that had been planned to last every night over the weekend. He also recommended that Sacramento end the use of National Guard troops that were deployed to aid law enforcement after many buildings in the city center were damaged a week ago.

"The peaceful and powerful demonstrations last night give me confidence that these steps, which we reluctantly took, are no longer necessary," Steinberg said.

It would be the last local government to alleviate or end the curfew that resulted in the arrest of thousands of protesters. On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom urged local authorities to stop relying on thousands of California National Guard troops that were deployed to major cities, saying "conditions have changed for the positive."

Newsom suggested they could be reassigned to food banks that are helping people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: New Wind Ribbons on the Golden Gate Bridge Create a Loud "Music,quot; Buzz Heard for Miles

In Los Angeles, thousands of flowers were placed on the sidewalk outside the county Justice Hall on Friday after people were asked to bring roses to symbolize people they believe were victims of state violence. At City Hall, protesters chanted "no more names,quot; and sang "Happy Birthday,quot; on the 27th birthday of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot dead at her home by police in Kentucky earlier this year.

Davonté Pinson, 26, was in the crowd at City Hall.

"I think it will continue to grow," he told the Los Angeles Daily News of the protests. "It will continue until people are happy."

Bakersfield police said some counter-protesters dropped smoke bombs and clashed with a group of Black Lives Matter protesters at the end of a peaceful march on Friday night. Police said the fight spread across a downtown highway before officers separated it without further incident. No injuries were reported and no one was arrested.

Many hundreds marched from Sacramento's Capitol 1 Center to a city plaza on Saturday, first passing an area near the State Capitol where "Black Lives Matter,quot; has been painted in giant letters that span three blocks.

Vivek Ranadive, president of the Sacramento Kings of professional basketball, led the crowd on one silent knee, The Sacramento Bee reported, before saying, "We only have one message: Black Lives Matter." He was joined by other current and former NBA players.

Steinberg promised in a tweet to work with the police and the City Council "to build on the police reforms that we have implemented in recent years." The city enacted changes in response to the 2018 fatal police shooting in Sacramento of Stephon Clark, who was black.

Brian Marvel, president of the California Peace Officers Investigation Association, which represents more than 77,000 individuals and 930 associations, called for a use of national police force standard modeled after a couple of new California laws that they were driven in part by Clark's death.

Police cannot operate without the trust of the community that is broken when officers act inappropriately as they did recently with Floyd, he said. He said that is why the United States needs a national standard "to mandate that all peace officers have a duty to intercede, raising the bar for the use of force training standards for all peace officers."

Newsom on Friday ordered the state police training program to stop teaching officers how to use carotid restraint or sleep grip, an arm grip around the throat that blocks blood flow to the brain and can kill if too long is used. He also said he wants the Legislature to set standards for crowd control and police use of force in protests.

"Protesters have the right to protest peacefully," Newsom said. "Protesters have the right to do so without being arrested, gassed, fired by projectiles."

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.