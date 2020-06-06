Protesters gather to remember Elijah McClain, killed in a meeting with Aurora police – Up News Info

Protesters gathered in Aurora on Saturday to report the death and honor the life of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, who was declared brain-dead in August, days after Aurora police approached him, smothered him, and injected him with Ketamine. as McClain walked down Billings Street. .

Amid the nationwide protest movements sparked by the Minneapolis police murder of George Floyd, McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain, told the Aurora Sentinel: "I cannot speak about George's death because Colorado is not he cared for Elijah's death. " Selective protests. Colorado does not fulfill the responsibility of its own residents, but asks for justice for someone in a different ZIP code. "

Among the protesters who emerged on Saturday was MiDian Holmes. "I didn't show up (when McClain was killed) and that's not okay. While this is still happening, the moment we normalize it is the moment we are all complicit," said Holmes.

On August 24, Aurora police officers responded to a call about a "suspicious person,quot; wearing a ski mask and waving their arms, police said. Family members said McClain often wore masks when he was outside due to anemia from the blood condition, which caused him to cool off easily.

McClain, who was unarmed, refused to stop when police first approached him. The 140-pound man was approached and trapped on the ground with officers using a "carotid control,quot; on him. McClain groaned, asking the police to stop, informing officers that he was unable to breathe and vomit multiple times.

