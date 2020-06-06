Protesters flood Fairfax district, gather in Pan Pacific Park for second weekend – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Protesters in West Hollywood represented just one of 30 protests across Southern California on Saturday in support of Black Lives Matter in the wake of George Floyd's deadly arrest in Minneapolis.

The rally began in Pan Pacific Park before the crowd began to march through West Hollywood. Saturday marked the eleventh day of protests across the South as well as across the nation.

"It is something that can no longer be hidden or hidden," said a protester of the sustained Black Lives Matter movement in the past two weeks. "What is happening is undeniable. Everyone can see it at this point.

"The voices have been screaming for a long time. What supports him now is that the voices are finally heard. "

Unlike the first weekend of protests, there was no police presence on Saturday when protesters on foot and by car made their way through the city. The singing, dancing, and singing contributed to an encouraging mood throughout the crowd.