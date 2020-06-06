Progress forward was halted in a windswept fire in southeast Petaluma – Up News Info San Francisco

PETALUMA (Up News Info SF) – Fire crews have halted the progression of a windswept forest fire that had grown to more than 100 acres on Saturday night near the Lakeville Highway southeast of Petaluma, authorities said.

The fire came to life on Saturday afternoon when a 30-40 mph gust hit the area. Calfire immediately dispatched crews and air support to fight the fire.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. along Stage Gulch Road between Lakeville Highway and Old Adobe Road.

@CALFIRELNU Thank you!!!! You guys are amazing. Seeing you guys was amazing. Thank you.#Gulchfire pic.twitter.com/lG5pMBM2fM – Keller Estate (@KellerEstate) June 7, 2020

At 7:19 a.m., Calfire said its crews and tankers had stopped the process of the 107-acre fire burning near a vineyard and the surrounding field was dry after a week of record heat.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #GulchFire off Stage Gulch Road and Lakeville Highway, 107 acres are north of Lakeville in Sonoma County. Change in surface due to better mapping. pic.twitter.com/8RAcKtVNkg – Jonathan Cox (@firechiefcox) June 7, 2020

Fortunately, the winds came from the Pacific, carrying moisture with them.

Calfire officials said the fire was still active and not contained.