Progress forward was halted in a windswept fire in southeast Petaluma – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

PETALUMA (Up News Info SF) – Fire crews have halted the progression of a windswept forest fire that had grown to more than 100 acres on Saturday night near the Lakeville Highway southeast of Petaluma, authorities said.

The fire came to life on Saturday afternoon when a 30-40 mph gust hit the area. Calfire immediately dispatched crews and air support to fight the fire.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. along Stage Gulch Road between Lakeville Highway and Old Adobe Road.

At 7:19 a.m., Calfire said its crews and tankers had stopped the process of the 107-acre fire burning near a vineyard and the surrounding field was dry after a week of record heat.

Fortunately, the winds came from the Pacific, carrying moisture with them.

Calfire officials said the fire was still active and not contained.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR