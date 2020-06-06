Prince William volunteers at the crisis text line during closing

WENN

The second in line to the British throne has been lending his time to work for free on the UK crisis text line amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Prince william has been giving back during the Covid-19 crisis by lending his time to Shout, a 24/7 crisis text line.

The 37-year-old royal helped launch the nonprofit with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge last year 2019, and William has volunteered for Shout during the pandemic.

During a recent Zoom call, it was revealed that those who have accessed the Shout 85258 text message service were supported by the future King of England, one of the 2,000 crisis volunteer organizations trained to help those in need.

Last month, he told his fellow volunteers in a video call, "I'm going to share a little secret with you, but I'm actually on the volunteer platform."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also paid tribute to volunteers across the country to mark National Volunteer Week.

The couple notably invested $ 3.8 million in the organization through their Royal Foundation, and Shout has helped more than 300,000 people since its launch.