Prince William has secretly volunteered for the UK crisis text line during the COVID-19 pandemic

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, Prince William has confirmed that he has secretly volunteered for a crisis text line in the UK to help those in need. The heir to the British throne shared the news last week during a video chat to celebrate Volunteer Week.

Prince William appeared with his wife, Kate Middleton, in a video call they posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram page last Friday to chat with volunteers from across the UK, and they wrote in the caption that the Duke of Cambridge had been Volunteer for the UK's 24/7 Crisis Frontline text, Shout85258.

"The Duke has volunteered for # Shout85258, the UK's first 24/7 crisis text line, released in 2019 by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as one of more than 2,000 Volunteers of Crises trained to support anyone, at any time, whatever their crisis, ”reads the caption.

The video clip took place last month, but was not shared until Friday. In the clip, Prince William told the volunteers that he wanted to give them a big thank you to celebrate National Volunteer Week. He thanked the volunteers for everything they are doing and for all the time and effort they have made during the crisis.

"I am going to share a little secret with you, but I am actually on the volunteer platform," said Prince William, adding that it has been a very rewarding experience.

The father of three said volunteers have been a lifesaver for people in his area, and Middleton added that it would be incredible if everyone in their communities continued and still celebrated volunteering the same way they did during the pandemic.

"Everyone has something to give back," said Middleton, who has also been helping with "sign up and talk,quot; calls with vulnerable people who isolate themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Fox NewsMore than 300,000 text conversations have taken place on the platform between volunteers and people in need of mental health support. Statistics show that 65 percent of text messages using the service are under the age of 25.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also revealed that their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, participated in Volunteer Week by packing and delivering food packages to pensioners near Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate.



