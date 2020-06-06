Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison begins to speak: what were his first words?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their son Archie Harrison's first birthday on May 6, and it has now been revealed that the little boy started talking. According to a source, Archie already has four words in his vocabulary, and he also has a favorite game and toy.

We weekly He reports that the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is saying words like "Dada," "Mama," book, and "dog." His insider claims that "he loves to play hide and seek and use building blocks."

Meghan Markle in a moving tribute to charity, with a lovely gift for Archie https://t.co/gbsXWLzDnh – LouLou LA (@ LouLouLa10) June 5, 2020

The news of Archie's latest milestone comes six months after a source offered in November 2019 that the baby was "super smart,quot; and "almost crawled."

"He is a strong baby and it shows that he is super intelligent," said the source. "He can sit unsupported and roll over, and he's almost crawling." He still can't speak, but he's trying! "

At the time, the source believed Archie's first word would be "Dada,quot; due to the way he reacts to Prince Harry when he enters a room. The source explained that Archie is excited when he sees Harry and extends his arms. It's his way of telling his father to pick it up, the source said.

"Archie can be said to be a social butterfly. He is happier when surrounded by people," said the informant, who went on to say that Archie is a "happy baby,quot; who "rarely cries.

Baby Archie has also taken "a great interest in his surroundings,quot;, and by six months he was already interacting with people. Although he loves to entertain himself, the source said Archie is not a "needy baby,quot; and that he will happily go with Harry and Meghan's friends "without causing a scandal."

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ARCHIE! Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the only child of Prince Harry and Meghan, is 1! Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, celebrated their son's first birthday by releasing a new Archie video. https://t.co/2YApd8s3pT pic.twitter.com/4WjePGOML1 – ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison live at Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion in Southern California, and in the two months they've been there they have already faced security issues due to paparazzi.

Harry and Meghan reportedly hired Perry's security team after numerous drones were detected on the property. And, when the couple tries to leave their home, they have been chased by numerous photographers.



