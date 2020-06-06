Porsha Williams remembers Breonna Taylor for her birthday

Porsha Williams shared a message in memory of Breonna Taylor. It should have been her birthday and Porsha wanted to mark the important day. Look at his post.

Someone said, "For those officers who think they got away with bringing LIFE, we go for you."

One commenter wrote: ‘Thank you so much for calling attention to #breonnaTaylor from Atlanta. Louisville needs all the help we can. Louisville metro police have been a threat to the black community for so long. Thanks for also using your voice in Atlanta. I see you at RHOA all the time. You're probably one of my favorites and even more so now that you've been so vocal on this subject. Her grandfather would be very proud and her daughter would be very proud. Thank you. & # 39;

A follower posted this message: ‘She would be 27 years old today. A conviction will never replace the life that was stolen from you, the lives of your future children and your future children. And his dreams and aspirations. And that's what hurts the most. "

A follower said: ‘We will never forget your name! Happy birthday, may you rest in peace, where you will be surrounded by the love of God. "

Someone else posted this: "You should either slide up the petition or put the link in your bio," and one commenter wrote, "Happy birthday, honey. Revenge is mine, the Lord said."

Another commenter wrote: ‘Happy heavenly birthday, darling! May God grant you the justice that you legitimately deserve! "And someone else wrote:" Happy birthday, angel! I wish you were still here to live your beautiful life. "

In other news, Porsha praised rapper Da Brat's new music. Here is his new song called "Quarantine With You,quot;.

Ad

‘@Sosobrat new song. "Quarantine With You,quot; is Bomb af check it out! @people #finallybackinthebooth #inspired #staywoke, "Porsha captioned her post. Da Brat also came out after 20 years.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0