Pittsburgh newspaper accused of banning black journalists from covering protests

Photojournalist Michael Santiago was part of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette team that in 2019 won the newspaper a Pulitzer Prize, the highest journalism award, for its breaking news coverage of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre. Pulitzer judges praised the staff reports as "immersive and compassionate coverage." . . That captured the anguish and resistance of a community driven to pain. "

Only now, Santiago says that the newspaper has banned him and at least one other journalist from covering anti-racism protests in Pittsburgh because they are considered biased for being black. Journalists also accuse the newspaper of removing and censoring at least two articles published online on Friday that reported on protests over the death of George Floyd and police abuses, as well as penalizing journalists who came out in support of their black colleagues.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette "has chosen to silence two of the most prominent black journalists during one of the most important civil rights stories that is happening in our country." Santiago tweeted on Saturday. He referred the head of the Pittsburgh newspaper guild to The Washington Post for comment.

With the country trapped by an anti-racist uprising, what has been unfolding within the local Pittsburgh newspaper has underscored one of the fundamental challenges facing the American press with its coverage: the lack of diverse voices, including black journalists, in the newsrooms. It also uncovers the challenges of trying to change that.

The editors of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette did not respond to The Post's request for comment.

Yesterday, dozens of our members shared this post, word for word, in a show of solidarity with @alexisjreports. By Friday night, from our point of view, the post-Gazette retaliation began. https://t.co/e5zV2EXmPi pic.twitter.com/DTf20kBqPR – Pittsburgh Newspaper Guild 🗞 (@PGNewsGuild) June 6, 2020

The controversy began publicly on Friday when Alexis Johnson, another black journalist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, reported that the newspaper administration had banned her from covering local protests on Monday after a tweet from her went viral. Her May 31 tweet noted "horrible scenes and aftermath of selfish looters… Oh wait sorry no, these are pictures of a tailgate from the Kenny Chesney concert," referring to the American country music singer. responded to a request for comment.)

Michael Fuoco, another journalist for the Pittsburgh newspaper and president of the Pittsburgh Newspaper Guild, told The Post that editors on Monday rejected several of Johnson's releases for coverage related to the protests. Then they told him that he couldn't cover them at all because his tweet was biased. The newspaper does not have an official social media policy, Fuoco said.

Fuoco said Johnson's tweet was "fun," "smart," and "inspiring," the kind that "I never thought of as guild president." . . it would be a problem ".

Johnson brought the issue up to the guild, and on Wednesday Fuoco participated in what he described as a "rather hostile,quot; discussion with the newspaper's management. Fuoco described the impasse as a "contractual, racial, and moral issue,quot; and that they wanted the newspaper to "apologize to her, remove the ban, and allow us to do our job, serve our community." They did not, he said. Johnson filed a complaint.

By Friday, Johnson's case was made public, and staff and guild members launched a social media campaign in solidarity with her: They all sent the same tweet for which they had reprimanded her, along with #IStandWithAlexis. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette staff and guild members weren't the only outraged: City Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted in support of Johnson's professionalism.

"We feel that removing a black woman from the most monumental national history of civil rights in the past 50 years is a punishment," Fuoco told the Associated Press. "We have very few black journalists. Someone who has the contacts and ideas for this story, that's what you want. "

The city of Pittsburgh has 23 percent blacks, while the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette staff has about 10 percent blacks, Fuoco said. A 2019 report from the Columbia Tow Digital Journalism Center found that "reporters of color working within the Pittsburgh media ecosystem have a much lower quality of life both inside and outside the newsroom."

This week, it became increasingly difficult, employees interviewed said.

Post-Gazette journalist Ashley Murray tweeted on Friday night that the link to an article she had previously written was not working, and that she had reported to the newspaper, according to the Pittsburgh City Paper, which first reported on the incident.

"Today I presented a story about the reaction and discussion by members of the Pittsburgh City Council about brutality and police reform," he tweeted. “Some readers have pointed out to me that the link is broken. I alerted the newsroom at 8:40 to the problem.

A follow-up tweet later that night reported that he had yet to receive a response.

Alyssa Brown, the newspaper's content editor, told The Post that she was also getting comments from readers about links to Murray and another story that doesn't work. So she entered the system to investigate. She said she found the two stories in question removed from the system. They weren't programmed into the print channel, either, he said.

"That is very rare," he said. "We rarely do that (delete stories)."

Shortly after Murray's first tweet, Fuoco seconded his colleague's report that the newspaper had removed two stories published online the previous Friday. He alleged that he was related to the authors of the articles supporting Johnson.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette "The administration has apparently pulled two stories, today's protest and the city council over police brutality, from the PG website after reporters tweeted their support for (Alexis Johnson)," Fuoco tweeted. . “A journalism of capital sin. #IStandWithAlexis ".

By Saturday morning, an article with the original headline of Murray, but had not been published on the newspaper's website with the images and content reportedly changed. Fuoco said it was unclear who had reworked the story, but suspected it was management.

“It is a long-standing policy in journalism and in the PG that published material is not removed; it is simply not ethical to do so, "the Newsild Guild of Pittsburgh said in a statement Saturday criticizing the newspaper's management.

Speaking on Saturday afternoon, Fuoco said it is now unclear whether Gazette journalists were allowed to cover the protests.

"They were not only silencing the voice of a black woman, but silencing the voices of the black protesters we were covering," he said of the newspaper administration.

"We did not imagine that they (management) would allow any of us to cover it," Brown said. "I think it was definitely retaliation on our part,quot; supporting Johnson, he added. "It seems like they're taking it as a bias in some way, which I don't think is fair."

She continued: "It is definitely unethical to delete stories or boost coverage because these journalists are supporting a colleague. We are on the side here."

Fuoco seconded Brown's sentiment and concluded: "We are not going backward."