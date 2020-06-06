Photos: Peaceful protesters in Massachusetts on Saturday demand change

The peaceful protests on Saturday took place in Worcester, Cambridge, Somerville and Boston, among other places.
In Worcester, according to Telegram & Gazette, hundreds of people gathered outside City Hall on Saturday. T,amp;G reported that any police presence was discreet and that no city or local officials spoke.
The T,amp;G said that at one point, people were asked to observe eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence out of respect for the amount of time George Floyd was immobilized before he died.
According to NECN, hundreds in Cambridge peacefully protested Donald Trump and police brutality. NECN wrote: "The,quot; Cambridge March Trump / Pence Out Now "started at 4 p.m. in Central Plaza, where protesters knelt."
UMass Boston Justice For Black Lives took over the campus. Protests took place everywhere, including Salem, Dartmouth, and Shelburne Falls.
Worcester
Protesters march down the main street towards Hammond. @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/Fx8cvbYO0M
– @MattWrightPhoto (@mattwrightphoto) June 6, 2020
Cambridge / Somerville
March is now two hours strong. We have left Cambridge. Now passing Union Square in Somerville. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/1XYkLy2f1u
– Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) June 6, 2020
And now let's get back to the start at Central Square in Cambridge. One knee and a moment of silence while the names are read. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/Fph1evUdMx
– Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) June 6, 2020
RIGHT NOW: there is a small peaceful protest against both @realDonaldTrump and police brutality in the Central Plaza of #Cambridge. # NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/czTqeP5gwg
– Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) June 6, 2020
Boston
Great barrington
Other places
protests in dartmouth massachusetts. use your voice. pic.twitter.com/ZqHDw1Og03
– brontë (@ prismas111) June 6, 2020
It is so good to see so many people, good friends and many people that I do not know, going out for #BlackLivesMatter (and #social distancing) today, in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, in #solidarity with protests across the country. pic.twitter.com/r8mQHXbgrc
– Erbin Crowell 3 (@ErbinCrowell) June 6, 2020