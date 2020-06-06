Photos: Peaceful protesters in Massachusetts on Saturday demand change

The peaceful protests on Saturday took place in Worcester, Cambridge, Somerville and Boston, among other places.

In Worcester, according to Telegram & Gazette, hundreds of people gathered outside City Hall on Saturday. T,amp;G reported that any police presence was discreet and that no city or local officials spoke.

The T,amp;G said that at one point, people were asked to observe eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence out of respect for the amount of time George Floyd was immobilized before he died.

According to NECN, hundreds in Cambridge peacefully protested Donald Trump and police brutality. NECN wrote: "The,quot; Cambridge March Trump / Pence Out Now "started at 4 p.m. in Central Plaza, where protesters knelt."

UMass Boston Justice For Black Lives took over the campus. Protests took place everywhere, including Salem, Dartmouth, and Shelburne Falls.

Worcester

Gina Griffith of Worcester raises her fist as protesters walk by as they march through the streets for a "Justice for George Floyd,quot; demonstration that began outside Worcester City Hall. After the speakers, the protesters marched through the streets. – (Erin Clark / Globe Staff)

Rally organizer Kaci Panarello leads a chant of "no justice, no peace,quot; as she walks with hundreds of protesters for a "Justice for George Floyd,quot; demonstration that began in front of Worcester City Hall. – (Erin Clark / Globe Staff)

Troy Barksdale raises his fist in solidarity as he joins hundreds of people outside the Worcester City Council for a "Justice for George Floyd,quot; rally. Protesters knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis state police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck, resulting in his death. – (Erin Clark / Globe Staff)

A protester holds a "Justice for George Floyd,quot; in front of Worcester City Council as hundreds gather for a "Justice for George Floyd,quot; demonstration. – (Erin Clark / Globe Staff)

Cambridge / Somerville

March is now two hours strong. We have left Cambridge. Now passing Union Square in Somerville. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/1XYkLy2f1u – Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) June 6, 2020

And now let's get back to the start at Central Square in Cambridge. One knee and a moment of silence while the names are read. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/Fph1evUdMx – Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) June 6, 2020

Boston

Mbambi Mbungu carries a portrait of George Floyd during "Justice for Black Lives,quot; at UMass Boston. —Craig F. Walker / Globe Staff

Protesters march during a protest against police brutality on Saturday in UMass Boston. – (AP Photo / Michael Dwyer)

UMass Boston was the site of a protest on Saturday. —Michael Dwyer / AP Photo

People kneel silently during a protest against police brutality. – (AP Photo / Michael Dwyer)

Celine Voyard, Taneekah Freeman and Maya Zephyr lead the march during "Justice for Black Lives,quot; at UMass Boston. – (Craig F. Walker / Globe Staff)

Great barrington

Garfield Reed and a group of others lie on the street during a demonstration in downtown Great Barrington. – (Stephanie Zollshan / The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

Other places

protests in dartmouth massachusetts. use your voice. pic.twitter.com/ZqHDw1Og03 – brontë (@ prismas111) June 6, 2020