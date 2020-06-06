Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan watched her complex of buildings run

Kareena Kapoor Khan is truly the epitome of beauty and beauty. She is totally flipping and knows exactly how to keep all eyes on her. During the closure, the actress took time out for her skincare routine, spending most of her time with her son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan, and also gorging on some delicious meals. However, today we have in our hands photos of the actress burning those calories.

Kareena was seen jogging in a pair of jet black jeggings and a white patterned T-shirt as she moved through her building complex. Kareena broke out sweating and we couldn't help but be inspired by the stunner on how to stay fit even during the shutdown. Well we have to say that we are glad that the paps and celebrity watching are back. Check out the photos below…