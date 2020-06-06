Photos: Friday protests in Mass., R.I., calling for racial justice

On Friday, there were more peaceful protests in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in the name of justice by George Floyd and other African Americans killed by police.
Several of the protests honored Breonna Taylor, an EMT from Louisville, Kentucky, who was killed in March by police while executing a "do not touch,quot; order. Friday would have been her 27th birthday.
Here are photos and social media posts from Friday's events.
Roxbury
Brookline
The best you will see today: #Brookline Police officers and protesters crossing metal and metaphorical barriers for a hug. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/jgDqKcunHz
– Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) June 5, 2020
Hundreds on their knees right now and a moment of silence in solidarity with #GeorgeFloyd and protesting police brutality. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/f68sjCkRtm
– Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) June 5, 2020
Providence, R.I.
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston