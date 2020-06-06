Photos: Friday protests in Mass., R.I., calling for racial justice

On Friday, there were more peaceful protests in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in the name of justice by George Floyd and other African Americans killed by police.

Several of the protests honored Breonna Taylor, an EMT from Louisville, Kentucky, who was killed in March by police while executing a "do not touch,quot; order. Friday would have been her 27th birthday.

Here are photos and social media posts from Friday's events.

Roxbury

A vigil was held in Nubia Square in honor of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot dead by Louisville, Kentucky police on March 13 during a raid on her apartment. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

Friday would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

Protesters gathered in Nubia Square. —John Tlumacki / Globe Staff

Brookline

The best you will see today: #Brookline Police officers and protesters crossing metal and metaphorical barriers for a hug. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/jgDqKcunHz – Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) June 5, 2020

Hundreds on their knees right now and a moment of silence in solidarity with #GeorgeFloyd and protesting police brutality. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/f68sjCkRtm – Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) June 5, 2020

Providence, R.I.

Thousands marched through downtown Providence during a Black Lives Matter protest. —Barry Chin / Globe Staff

Protesters demonstrated at the Rhode Island State House in Providence. —Barry Chin / Globe Staff

Angela Howard-McParland from Cranston, Rhode Island brought her children Eamon, 3, Lorelai, 7, and Oliver, 9, to participate in the Providence protest. —Barry Chin / Globe Staff

Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston

In the garden of Brigham and Women's Hospital, members of the Brigham community held a vigil in memory of George Floyd and to reflect on racial injustice. —David L Ryan / Globe Staff

Breonna Taylor was remembered at the Brigham and Women vigil. —David L Ryan / Globe Staff