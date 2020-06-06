Phaedra Parks Announces Fans That They Have A Major Gathering Today

Phaedra Parks announced to their fans that they have a really important meeting today. See details about this event that you shared on your social media account.

"I'm with every #candidate I # support, so join me and my great friend the Fulton County District Attorney @keeppaulhowardda TODAY on Saturday June 6, 2020 from 3-4pm at Camp Creek Marketplace Target," Phaedra captioned his publication.

Someone said, "I've been dying to meet you, and you're literally going to be in my neighborhood while I'm in the country visiting my mother." I demand justice! 🤣 ’

A follower posted this message: "I love you Phaedra, you are beautiful, smart, and just a great role model," and someone else wrote, "Can I schedule a meet and greet on June 28? @Phaedraparks."

Another follower said, "@phaedraparks, who do you think people should communicate with in their local communities regarding policies and laws?"

Phaedra also shared another important post on her social media account: ‘WE SAY THEIR NAMES BUT, THEN WHAT?

Power grants nothing without demand. It never did and never will. ~ Frederick Douglass Amadou Diallo, February 1999 (New York City) –Eric Garner, July 2014 (New York) – unarmed; Michael Brown, August 2014 (Ferguson) – unarmed; Walter Scott, April 2015 (North Charleston) – unarmed; Philando Castile, July 2016 (Minneapolis) – unarmed; Breonna Taylor, March 2020 (Louisville) – Disarmed George Floyd, May 2020 (Minneapolis) – Disarmed, "he began.

She went on to write: "39 unarmed African Americans were killed by police in 2016. By 2015, ZERO police officers had been convicted of murder or manslaughter." The murder of unarmed African Americans impacts us all; But its impact on black men is particularly devastating. 34% of the unarmed people killed in 2016 were black men who only represent 6% of the US population. USA 1 in 1000 black boys and men will be killed by the police in their lifetime. The rate for white men and boys is 39 out of 100,000. "

See this post on Instagram We say their names but then what? Power grants nothing without demand. It never did and never will. ~ Frederick Douglass Amadou Diallo, February 1999 (New York City) –Eric Garner, July 2014 (New York) – unarmed; Michael Brown, August 2014 (Ferguson) – unarmed; Walter Scott, April 2015 (North Charleston) – unarmed; Philando Castile, July 2016 (Minneapolis) – unarmed; Breonna Taylor, March 2020 (Louisville) – unarmed George Floyd, May 2020 (Minneapolis) – unarmed; Police killed 39 unarmed African Americans in 2016. In 2015, ZERO police officers had been convicted of murder or manslaughter. The murder of unarmed African Americans impacts us all; But its impact on black men is particularly devastating. 34% of the unarmed people killed in 2016 were black men who only represent 6% of the US population. USA 1 in 1000 black boys and men will be killed by the police in their lifetime. The rate for white men and boys is 39 out of 100,000. We say the names of those killed by the police as we protest and mourn their deaths. But we did not decide if a crime was committed. The people who make the decision to accuse and convict police officers or who appoint those with that power are the ELECT. Two recent Georgia Supreme Court decisions have limited the instances in which you will have the right to vote for state and local elected officials in future elections. This may be the LAST TIME YOU WILL VOTE for those in those positions. Georgia is a state of 10 million people. 30% of its citizens are African-American. But, in the last 17 years, only two (2) African American judges have been appointed to the Superior Court. That's the trial court that hears cases related to police shootings and the court that convicts African-Americans for serious crimes: African-American men make up just 16% of the population in Georgia, but make up 58% of the prison population in Georgia. Georgia. We have the POWER to make changes simply by tapping a screen and VOTING. Have #POWER grant the BALLOT DEMAND. #VOTE. A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on June 5, 2020 at 7:53 p.m. PDT

Phaedra said: ‘We say the names of those killed by the police as we protest and mourn their deaths. But we don't decide if a crime was committed. The people who make the decision to accuse and convict the police officers or who designate those who have that power are ELECTED OFFICERS. "

Check out his full message above.

Ad

Phaedra has been very vocal these days about what's been going on in the United States.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

2