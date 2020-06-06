PG,amp;E slowly installs equipment to prevent power outages in the San Francisco Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California's top utility regulators and a Pacific Gas & Electric executive testified Thursday that the utility is behind schedule on devices designed to alleviate the severity of power outages during potential fires. have not yet hired and trained emergency response specialists in each county

The testimony came during a California Senate Public Services Committee hearing.

A data portal showing the location of critical facilities such as hospitals and where medically vulnerable clients live recently went online after technical delays, said Rachel Peterson, deputy director of the California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates public services.

"Because of those delays, PG,amp;E cannot afford to waste any more time," Peterson said.

It is the latest setback for the bankrupt company as it tries to modernize its infrastructure that has been blamed for causing deadly forest fires that killed more than 100 people in 2017 and 2018.

PG,amp;E had committed to installing about 600 devices by September to break distribution lines, so fewer people lose energy when the utility cuts proactively to prevent forest fires, as it did for the first time in last year. Commission officials said the utility company has been delayed at those facilities, although a company representative later said the utility company still plans to meet the target.

That is "the area where we are furthest behind," said PG,amp;E Vice President Debbie Powell, who is working on forest fire safety programs.

Those forest fire mitigation and upgrades are expected to cost PG,amp;E customers about $ 90 more a year starting next year. Southern California Edison customers can expect a $ 70 annual increase and San Diego Gas & Electric customers $ 24 a year, commission officials said. Falling revenue estimates in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic may lead to even higher increases for all utility companies.

Powell said PG,amp;E was adding new high-definition cameras and building 400 weather stations this year to monitor conditions in high-risk locations, adding that 600 installed last year that he said "significantly improved,quot; its ability to forecast fires.

Senator Mike McGuire, a Healdsburg Democrat, criticized Powell for comments by PG,amp;E CEO Bill Johnson last year that California should expect preventative power cuts for the next decade before they are "really significantly reduced."

Powell said conditions will improve each year. “I think we will continue to invest in our system for many years. And that's where I'll leave it, "he said.

Commission President Marybel Batjer said her "optimism,quot; about PG,amp;E's recovery was "informed by some concern,quot; about the company's bankruptcy procedures and its management.

"I think the things that are at the top of that company don't always get to the implementation people," he said.

Meanwhile, Brian D'Agostino of San Diego Gas & Electric testified that he had purchased a new firefighting helicopter, although the forecast for the fire season is "below normal,quot; in that region after the rains. of April.