Pete Davidson says making his new movie has helped him heal and move forward instead of feeling sorry for himself after losing his father on September 11.

Saturday night live star Pete Davidson wrote and starred in his upcoming semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island, and says that making the movie was better than therapy. The story is about Scott (Davidson), a Staten Island resident who is covered in tattoos and who is also struggling with the death of his father.

The character is loosely based on Davidson, who lost his father, Scott, when he worked as a New York City firefighter during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. In a new interview with The New York TimesDavidson says making the film was an opportunity to "really expose everything and be able to heal and move on, instead of, every day, feeling sorry for myself."

Now Davidson says he can put all of that in the past.

Davidson worked with director Judd Apatow on the project after the two briefly met on the set of 2015. Derailed train. Apatow admits he was hesitant to work on the film because a film full of personal details is still "fraught with chances of failure," and he didn't want to hurt Davidson.

"You'd hate to ask Pete to share something so personal and make the worst movie ever. That was scary, but in some ways, it was the engine behind it all: Can we figure out how to be fun and authentic and explore these issues?" Apatow.

Davidson added that it was "really difficult,quot; because the film is full of "things,quot; that he would share with his therapist. However, Davidson says Apatow really cares, and the hard work he did to discover Davidson's life made him feel comfortable.

Despite the film focusing on the main character's struggles with his father's death, Davidson says the film was actually a love letter to his mother. He said it was "really emotional,quot; and that she was crying the whole time.

Davidson explained that his mother has always been there for him when he needs her, and that she is "the best,quot;.

“He has never done anything out of place. That was another motivation for me, to make this movie: to give her some kind of gift, to express myself in a way that I couldn't show before, "said Pete Davidson." That woman is number one. My mother is definitely a great hero of mine, just like my father. "

The King of Staten Island It will be available to rent online starting June 12.



