Pearl Jam shares the uncensored version of Jeremy's video in the midst of National Gun Violence Awareness Day

On June 5, legendary rock band Pearl Jam shared the uncensored version of their iconic video for "Jeremy." The band shared the video the same day as National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.

Fans of the band know that the "Jeremy,quot; video, which tells the story of a boy who shot himself in the middle of his class in front of his fellow students and teachers, was archived due to its political content.

On her Instagram account, Pearl Jam said the "increase in gun violence,quot; since "Jeremy,quot; came out was "staggering."

At the time of production of the original video, they were unable to release it due to television censorship laws. Reportedly, the "Jeremy,quot; video and song lyrics were also about the 16-year-old boy from Dallas, Texas, Jeremy Delle, who shot himself in front of his peers in 1991.

However, as noted above, the video was stored at that time due to the aforementioned censorship laws. In any case, the band won multiple VMAs from MTV for the video updated that year in 1993, including Video of the Year.

Pellington said he felt "chills,quot; when he was shooting the video for the classic song during a conversation with Billboard in 2017. The interview was for the song's 25th anniversary three years ago. There is no doubt that Pearl Jam has been passionate about gun violence for years.

In the early 1990s, the band released their T-shirt, "Elections," which featured the hand of a girl looking for a weapon amidst a group of colored pencils. Pearl Jam reissued this classic shirt in which it says, "9 out of 10 kids prefer crayons to guns."

"10 out of 10 children prefer crayons to weapons," is what the new shirt says. According to Billboard, the proceeds from shirt sales will go to his foundation, Vitalogy, which works with organizations across the country to decrease gun violence.

In March Pearl Jam released their latest album, Gigaton, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart. It was also in the top five on the Billboard 200.



