Paul McCartney sick and angry at George Floyd's death

Expressing his support for the Black Lives Matter protests that have spread across the country, the Beatles icon calls on fans from all backgrounds to speak out against racial injustice.

Paul MCCARTNEY He is "sick and angry" at the widespread cases of police brutality and systematic racism that still prevail in the United States, and insists that "saying nothing is not an option."

The Beatles The icon has become the latest star to weigh in on Black Lives Matter's ongoing protests sparked by the recent death of African-American George Floyd, who lost his life after a white Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

In declaring his support for protesters, who have taken to the streets around the world, McCartney called on fans from all backgrounds to speak out against injustice to work towards a better and more unified future.

"As we continue to see protests and rallies around the world, I know that many of us want to know what we can do to help. None of us has all the answers and there is no quick fix, but we need a change." He wrote online.

"We all need to work together to overcome racism in any way. We need to learn more, listen more, speak more, educate ourselves and, above all, take action."

<br />

The rocker, who provided links to organizations like Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color, recalled the fight for equal rights in 1964, when he and his Beatles bandmates they refused to touch. to a segregated hearing in Jacksonville, Florida, forcing local officials to back down on their rule.

Their show at the Gator Bowl became the first to feature an unsegregated audience, and led the Fab Four to introduce a new "common sense" contract clause that guarantees that their crowds would not be separated by race.

Sharing his frustration with ongoing racial problems long after the Civil Rights movement, McCartney concluded: "I feel sick and angry because here we are almost 60 years later and the world is in shock at the horrific scenes of George's mindless murder Floyd at the hands of police racism, along with the countless others who came before. "

"I want justice for the George Floyd family, I want justice for everyone who died and suffered. Saying nothing is not an option."