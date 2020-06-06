Parts of the Texas Gulf Coast between alert areas where Christopher may touch land – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

SOUTH TEXAS (/CNN) – The Gulf coast has all eyes on Christopher, with the force of the storm and where it could become clearer on Saturday morning.

"Cyclone storm surge and tropical storm alerts are likely to be issued for a portion of the US Gulf Coast later today," the National Hurricane Center said Friday morning.

The last forecast runway has the Cristóbal Tropical Depression, the third named storm of this already active hurricane season, moving to the US Gulf Coast. USA As early as Sunday afternoon or evening, from East Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

Meteorologists say flooding will be the storm's biggest threat.

"The strongest winds, greatest storm, and heaviest rain can occur east of where Christopher makes landfall, so not only is the Louisiana coast at risk, but also Mississippi, Alabama, and well into the Florida Panhandle,quot; he added.

Starting at 4 a.m. CST on Friday, Cristóbal had winds of 35 mph and gusts of 45 mph and was moving northeast at 7 mph while walking north from the Yucatan peninsula. The current forecast is for Cristóbal to gradually strengthen in a tropical storm as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico.

"If the center can maintain any structure, then it will allow the storm to quickly strengthen once it returns to the Gulf of Mexico this weekend," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.

A storm that is more intact will be more likely to intensify or maintain its strength than a weak and uneven storm.

But even then, there are more factors that influence intensity.

If the storm accelerates and does not persist along the United States coast, the risk of flooding will decrease.

Christopher has already produced deadly floods in Mexico. Portions of Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador could receive another 10 to 15 inches of rain through Friday, bringing the total rainfall from Saturday to about 35 inches.

The rain will continue to bring dangerous flash floods and landslides to the region. As the storm moves away from the Mexican coast, the rain will decrease.

