Palmdale man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting LAPD officers – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 28-year-old Palmdale man was charged with attempted murder on Friday after allegedly shooting multiple officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday.

According to Los Angeles police, officers responded to a radio call on the 400 block of Lincoln Boulevard when they heard gunshots directly behind them. One of the officers said he then felt a pain in his left foot and realized he had suffered a rebound injury.

Two additional officers reported being shot at while holding the perimeter and directing traffic around the initial shooting. Officers parked their vehicle on Lincoln Boulevard and Machado Street, just north of the original shooting. Two bullets hit the passenger-side door of the police vehicle.

Robbery detectives from the Homicide Division found a security video of the suspected vehicle, and on June 3 agents in downtown Los Angeles saw a vehicle that matched the description circulating among the protesters.

The vehicle was stopped, and Gabriel Estrada was arrested and searched on suspicion of attempted murder.

The district attorney's office charged Estrada on Friday with five counts of attempted murder, one for each of the four officers and the fifth for a civilian who was standing with officers at the time of the shooting.