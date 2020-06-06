Orange County reports 274 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County health officials reported 274 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths.

To date, the county total now stands at 7,321 cases and 176 deaths.

There have been outbreaks of at least two cases, each reported in 26 qualified nursing homes, three assisted living facilities, and two nursing homes.

The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) said it is "increasing the number of staff working in skilled nursing facilities,quot; and increasing testing capacity.

The number of people tested for coronavirus to date in Orange County is 154,511, with 3,156 documented recoveries. Officials note that the recovery data is difficult to trace and incomplete.

Health experts continue to emphasize to residents the importance of wearing face covers in public.

"It is not for your individual protection," said Lilly Simmering, HCA Deputy Director. "It is to protect others … from potentially contracting COVID-19 if you don't know you have it."

County health chief Dr. Nichole Quick previously said there has been an increase in COVID-19 "community broadcast,quot; since orders to stay home have been relaxed.

"We are seeing an increase in community broadcasting," he said. "I also believe that our hospitalization rates have been increasing."

County officials will consider lifting the face-covering requirement, a preventative measure, if hospitalization rates improve, Simmering said.

The best protection against coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands without washing, stay home if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and use a clean face covering in public.

