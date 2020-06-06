Oprah Winfrey to Host City Hall for Two Nights Discussing Racism in America

According to @hollywoodreporter, media tycoon #OprahWinfrey is hosting a two-night town hall special to discuss racism in the United States. The event, "OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?", Will air on June 9-10.

Oprah stated, "I've been having private conversations with friends and opinion leaders about what's next and where we're going from here," Winfrey said of the May 25 death of Floyd, a black Minneapolis resident, while in police custody. , and what followed. days of protests across the country. "I thought it would be in your interest and service to bring your ideas, concerns and comments to national attention."

Guests include #StaceyAbrams, #AvaDuvernay, and Mayor #KeishaLanceBottoms.

As we have reported, the protests were inspired by the death of George Floyd, who was killed by four police officers, all of whom were arrested and charged. Derek Chauvin had his charges upgraded to second-degree murder. The other former officers have been accused of helping to murder in the second degree.

