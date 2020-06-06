Opponents of the Colorado vaccine bill meet before the House hearing on Sunday

Opponents of a vaccine bill slated for a House hearing on Sunday are planning a rally against the legislation, which they say will "push more liability-free vaccines in children," including flu shots and any possible coronavirus vaccine.

Concerned Colorado is one of the groups planning the rally, which will take place at 10 a.m. on the eastern steps of the Capitol. The vaccine bill, which was passed by the Senate, is scheduled for a House hearing at noon.

If passed, the legislation, aimed at increasing Colorado's notoriously low vaccination rates, would make it harder for people to claim non-medical exemptions. The fight over the bill has intensified in recent days with Republicans opposing the use of blocking tactics to curb legislation.