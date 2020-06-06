Northern Territory eases COVID-19 stage three restrictions

One thousand six hundred breath tests were conducted overnight as police cracked down on illegal behavior as the Territories enjoyed their new taste of freedom.

The third stage of the restrictions eased at noon on Friday afternoon, meaning nightclubs and licensed venues could reopen, while team sports may return to normal and biosecurity zones were lifted.

Acting Commander Shaun Gill said that while most of the people were doing the right thing, ten people were caught while driving.

A 41-year-old man in Nhulunbuy was arrested for allegedly recording a very high reading of 0.219 percent.

Another person was detained on a quad this morning at Gunn Point after allegedly registering 0.015.

"There are some disappointing aspects to this, but the police anticipated it and we will be in full effect again," said law commander Shaun Gill.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 33 people for being affected by alcohol or drugs.

Sixteen of them were in Darwin, while six other arrests were made in connection with non-alcohol related matters.

Law Commander Shaun Gill said many people were lining up outside the authorized facility on Friday night and people are reminded to stay away socially at all times.

"That in itself is not bad, however, we just came out of a serious health emergency and we are actually still at the end, so we still encourage people to abide by the 1.5 meter rule, not to be together. for more than 15 minutes if you know people. "

No business was fined overnight for violating COVID-19 compliance.

"We are looking for a responsible alcohol service, we are seeing driving under the influence of alcohol, we are seeing people who comply with the rules and laws of the Northern Territory," said Law Commander Shandr Gill.

The manager of Darwin's hot spots, Monsoons, Shenanigans and Smith Street Social Carly Balding, said that overall, the customer's behavior exceeded expectations.

"I could not have asked for a better night, we had 800 people through the door at Monsoons and they all behaved very well. It was as if the real Monsoons had returned but in a socially distanced way," he said.

Ms. Balding also said that the places she manages used a tracking app separate from the Commonwealth COVID Safe app to help contact tracking anyone who entered the site overnight.

"Even if people haven't downloaded that app, we have our own in case there is a case within our places where we can contact the people who were at the time," he said.

The monsoons also had security by monitoring people in line to make sure they distanced themselves socially from other groups.

"They worked the gate to make sure everyone stayed in their social bubbles, so if it was 2 people, 10, 20 people, we would make sure there was a 1.5 meter distance between each bubble."

In addition to a lot of signage and hand sanitizer, the place had no dance floor, and social marshals closely watched clients to make sure everyone could enjoy the night safely.