North Carolina native George Floyd memorial held in Hoke County as many seek change

RAEFORD, NC (AP / WNCN) – Mourners held a private memorial service Saturday in George Floyd's hometown of North Carolina, and a public service later held on Saturday afternoon while the nation's capital. He was preparing for what was expected to be the largest demonstration in the city against police brutality. .

On Saturday morning a service was held and a family service was held in memory of 3 p.m. and around 5:45 p.m. in the Hoke County town of Raeford.

Meanwhile, uniformed military vehicles and officers closed much of downtown Washington for traffic ahead of the planned march, which was expected to draw 200,000 outraged people at Floyd's death 12 days ago at the hands of police in Minneapolis. .

In Raeford, the small town near Fayetteville where Floyd was born 46 years ago, two lines of people, about 100 deep lines, formed at the entrance to the church where the private service took place.

When a hearse with Floyd's coffin arrived, chants of "Black Power," "George Floyd,quot; and "No Justice, No Peace,quot; echoed from under the covered entrance.

"It could have been me. It could have been my brother, my father, any of my black friends," said one man in the crowd, Erik Carlos of Fayetteville. “It was a great shock, especially knowing that George Floyd was born near my hometown. It made me feel very vulnerable at first. "

Speakers in Floyd's service include US Representative GK Butterfield, US Representative Richard Hudson, Hoke County Commissioner James Leach, and Dr. Christopher Stackhouse, the pastor of St. Lewis Chapel.

Washington has seen daily protests for the past week, largely peaceful, with people marching back and forth from the White House to the Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said local authorities were expecting between 100,000 and 200,000 protesters for Saturday's event. The White House has been fortified with new fences and additional security precautions.

In general, protests in the United States have changed to a calmer tenor in recent days after frequent episodes of violence in the early stages. Protesters and their supporters in public office say they are determined to turn the extraordinary outpouring of anger and pain into change, especially when it comes to police policies.

CORRESPONDING TO MEMORIAL SERVICE, NOT FUNERAL – George Floyd's coffin was taken to a hearse after a memorial service for Floyd at North Central University, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being held by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews)

In Minneapolis, city officials agreed to ban police chokes and neck restraints and require officers to try to stop any other officers they see using inappropriate force. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the state's police training program to stop teaching officers how to wear a collar that blocks blood flow to the brain.

Democrats in Congress are preparing a comprehensive package of police reforms, which are expected to include changes to police liability laws, such as reviewing immunity provisions and creating a database of incidents of use of police force. Renewed training requirements are also planned, including a choke ban.

The House is expected to vote at the end of the month. With Democrats in the majority, the bills will almost certainly pass the House. The result in the Senate is less certain. Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the chamber will analyze the issues, but has not endorsed any particular legislation.

Meanwhile, in New York, two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault on Saturday after video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester who fell on his back onto the pavement and was hospitalized. Both pleaded not guilty to second degree assault and were released without bond. The two were suspended without pay on Friday after a television team captured the confrontation.

In London, thousands of protesters endured cold rain to gather in Parliament Square, a traditional venue for protests. They knelt silently and chanted Floyd's name before applauding his memory.

Thousands of mostly young youth, many dressed in black and wearing face masks, joined a Black Lives Matter protest at Berlin's Alexanderplatz. Some held up banners with slogans like "I can't breathe,quot; and "Germany is not innocent."

In Paris, hundreds of people gathered at Place de la Concorde in defiance of the police ban on major protests. Members of the multiracial crowd chanted the name of Adama Traore, a black man whose death while in police custody a few years ago has been compared by critics of French police to the death of Floyd in Minnesota.

Jessica Corandi, a subway driver, said she cried when she saw the video of Floyd's death, which came after a white officer pressed her knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Corandi said that her three young girls began to notice that people were looking at them strangely on the streets of Paris, what she believes is because they are black.

"It is sad to tell our children that we have to fight only to exist," said Corandi, 37, who attended the protest near the United States embassy.

Chris Trabot, who works for the Paris City Council and is black, said Floyd's death prompted his decision to demonstrate for the first time in his life.

Talbot said: “Violence happens every day. The time has come to say stop.