Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots says Nick received stem cell treatment in his lungs

A new Page Six report revealed today that Nick Cordero, the Broadway star, underwent stem cell treatment to help his lungs. His wife Amanda Kloots went back to her Instagram to give more updates on her husband's condition.

In her latest IG update, Amanda explained that she and the doctors had decided to continue stem cell treatment for the past few days. They made the decision just "a couple of days ago," Amanda explained.

As fans of the case know, the 41-year-old Broadway star has been at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since April. Initially, Amanda says that Nick contracted pneumonia and that they weren't sure if he had the contagious disease.

After she tested positive, her symptoms worsened, to the point that doctors had to remove her leg due to some of the blood-clotting medications they had given her. Since then, Nick has been battling a serious lung infection.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old fitness trainer said "there were no guarantees,quot; that the treatment would work, but she and the doctors are doing everything they can to make sure Nick comes out alive. Kloots continued to ask his followers for advice on medical treatments to help flush carbon dioxide from his lungs.

Amanda Kloots has been sharing Nick's health updates for the past few months on her Instagram. Earlier this month, Amanda seemed much bleaker, stating that she had been told several times to say "goodbye,quot; to Nick because she probably wasn't going to make it.

As noted above, perhaps the most brutal aspect of their battle to date was the amputation of one of their limbs. Amanda said doctors were giving Nick blood-clotting medications to reduce his risk of stroke, however, it was causing other unwanted problems.

As a result, they had to remove one of their legs to help with the circulation of their blood.



