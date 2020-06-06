NFL players eager and eager to return during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

DENVER – Seasonal colds and flu spread through the NFL locker room almost every year, sending some players home sick while others struggle to practice in hopes that they feel better on game day.

Last December, the Patriots flew two planes to Houston to keep healthy players separate from the sick, which included seven starters. On the last weekend of the 2016 season, the Raiders were devastated by a mistake that spanned their entire roster and hopes for a playoff career.

Now teams have to worry about COVID-19.

The off-season training programs have been completely virtual since the league closed the team's facilities in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Coaches began returning to their offices on Friday, but players who do not seek injury treatment are unlikely to be able to return until the training grounds open next month.

Many players surveyed by The Associated Press say they are afraid to return to work without a cure or a coronavirus vaccine that has infected millions of people around the world and killed more than 100,000 Americans. But they are relying on health protocols that NFL medical personnel are developing so that practices resume and games return.

The safeguards are expected to include daily temperature checks and frequent virus tests, with sick players quarantined for two weeks.

The only players allowed at team headquarters in the past three months are those recovering from serious injuries. One of them is Broncos lead running back Bradley Chubb, who missed most of last season with a torn ligament in his knee.

"To be honest, playing soccer is like my No. 1 goal right now just because of the injury issue," Chubb told The AP, "but I feel like when it comes to the coronavirus, the NFL has great leaders in place. to make sure we'll be back in the safest way possible. I know these guys are going to find a solution. "

That seems to be a common feeling throughout the league.

"I'm not too worried," said Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. "I think if they are going to put us back on the premises, I think they will take action. I think there will be a plan and I think enough research and things will have been done to put everyone in the best situation. ”

Robinson said being in a locker room is no different than office, restaurant or factory workers who have recently returned to their jobs under new rules designed to mitigate the spread of the virus that has devastated the global economy.

