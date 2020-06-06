NFL players eager and eager to return during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

DENVER – Seasonal colds and flu spread through the NFL locker room almost every year, sending some players home sick while others struggle to practice in hopes that they feel better on game day.

Last December, the Patriots flew two planes to Houston to keep healthy players separate from the sick, which included seven starters. On the last weekend of the 2016 season, the Raiders were devastated by a mistake that spanned their entire roster and hopes for a playoff career.

Now teams have to worry about COVID-19.

The off-season training programs have been completely virtual since the league closed the team's facilities in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Coaches began returning to their offices on Friday, but players who do not seek injury treatment are unlikely to be able to return until the training grounds open next month.

Many players surveyed by The Associated Press say they are afraid to return to work without a cure or a coronavirus vaccine that has infected millions of people around the world and killed more than 100,000 Americans. But they are relying on health protocols that NFL medical personnel are developing so that practices resume and games return.

The safeguards are expected to include daily temperature checks and frequent virus tests, with sick players quarantined for two weeks.

The only players allowed at team headquarters in the past three months are those recovering from serious injuries. One of them is Broncos lead running back Bradley Chubb, who missed most of last season with a torn ligament in his knee.

"To be honest, playing soccer is like my No. 1 goal right now just because of the injury issue," Chubb told The AP, "but I feel like when it comes to the coronavirus, the NFL has great leaders in place. to make sure we'll be back in the safest way possible. I know these guys are going to find a solution. "

That seems to be a common feeling throughout the league.

"I'm not too worried," said Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. "I think if they are going to put us back on the premises, I think they will take action. I think there will be a plan and I think enough research and things will have been done to put everyone in the best situation. ”

Robinson said being in a locker room is no different than office, restaurant or factory workers who have recently returned to their jobs under new rules designed to mitigate the spread of the virus that has devastated the global economy.

"People meet together every day and work together, so I think as everyone goes back to work, I think with a good plan … everything will be fine," said Robinson. "I'm not too worried. I don't have anything under my control, so if I go back to the locker room and play again, my level of concern will be quite low."

Staying safe and healthy is more important than ever, suggested Falcons center Alex Mack.

"It is definitely a concern this year," said Mack. “Every year, during cold and flu seasons, we are pressured to get vaccinated. We are aware of the risks of that. It is always on the team's mind to make sure the boys are healthy. You don't want half a team to waste practice time. You don't want a bunch of sick guys on game day. "

As a rookie in 2009, Mack was hit by swine flu during the world's last pandemic.

“I had to sit at home for three or four days, then I had to jump into a game without practice. It didn't go well, "Mack said." That's not what I want to do anymore. This year, it will be the biggest concern. Being a new virus, there is no real story. If you get the flu, people know what happens. You recover and get better. With the coronavirus, a lot of terrifying things are happening in terms of scarring of the lungs and things like that. (So) playing it safe is the smartest move. "

Avoiding COVID-19 outbreaks is essential for the NFL to play a full schedule this season as planned.

"He's just doing the little things that you should already be doing," Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said. I hope you take a shower. I hope you wash your hands. And not to be all in everyone's face. "

What is not an option, he emphasized, was to ignore the risk.

"It's real. It's not something you can walk away from or something you hide from," Wagner said. "It's going to make the season a little bit interesting. We don't know how interesting it is."

The pandemic hit many players in April when Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller announced that he had contracted COVID-19. Since then it has recovered.

"When Von got sick, he was fine, this is serious," Chubb said. "I can't be out here doing whatever it takes. I have to make sure I stay home and do everything I can to avoid getting this disease and spreading it."

Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks said he is eager and eager to play soccer again.

“I have been in quarantine for a long time. I even had a drink. It's called a "quarantini," Hicks said, adding that he stopped trying his creations with tequila after reading somewhere that alcohol wasn't the best idea at the moment. "But I'll say this: It's scary. It's scary to think that most of my work is physical contact. Do you know what I'm talking about? With other players.

"And so, boy, I don't know. I don't know. I want to be safe, and I'm sure they will do everything they can to make sure we're in the best possible situation on the field to play this game and do it well. But it's scary. "