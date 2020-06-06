NFL Commissioner Admits They Were Wrong For Not Listening To Players Earlier And Encourages Them To Speak And Protest Peacefully

On Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sat down for a video to apologize and acknowledge the league's irregularities when it came to not supporting their players as they peacefully protested against racial injustice.

In the video, Goodell says: “We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of blacks. We the National Soccer League admit that we were wrong not to listen to NFL players before and we encourage all players to speak up and protest peacefully. We, the National Football League, believe that black lives matter. "

Their response comes after several players participated in the "Stronger Together,quot; video, where they asked the league to take a stand and acknowledge their mistakes and show their support as they continue to protest against police brutality and racial injustice within the black. communities

Notably, many people were also looking for Goodell to specifically acknowledge and apologize to Colin Kaepernick. In 2016, he protested peacefully by kneeling down during the National Anthem. As many of you know, his peaceful protest cost him his job in the NFL. However, he has continued his fight regardless of NFL actions.

Colin's girlfriend, Nessa Diab, called Goodell for having Colin blocked when all he did was protest peacefully against what is strongly affecting the black community, police brutality and racial injustice.

According to CNNGoodell said he would reach out to players and those who have been talking about the issues to see "how we can improve and move toward a better and more united NFL family."

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94