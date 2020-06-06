Newsom Demands End to Police Use of Chokeholds – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF / AP) – Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the state police training program to stop teaching officers how to wear a neck brace that blocks blood flow to the brain and passed legislation that would prohibit the practice in the entire state.

Newsom aired the lawsuit during its press conference on Friday.

"It goes without saying that we cannot see the kinds of techniques that we tragically and ironically train," he said. "I own this. We own this. Across the country, we train strangulation techniques that put people's lives at risk. Now we can argue that they are used as exceptions, but at the end of the day, carotid retention, which literally It is designed to prevent people's blood from flowing into their brains. That no longer has a place in 21st century surveillance and practices. "

It was his first action on the use of force by the police after more than a week of protests across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd died on Memorial Day after a police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground.

Police experts have condemned the Minneapolis officer for using an unacceptable method. However, many departments still employ the carotid method, also known as sleeper retention, which critics say is too dangerous.

It involves applying pressure to the sides of the neck with one arm, which can almost immediately block blood flow in the carotid arteries and render someone unconscious. If blood flow is restricted too long, it can cause serious injury or even death.

Floyd's death has prompted police departments to review his methods. On Friday, Minneapolis city leaders agreed to ban police stranglings and require officers to immediately report to their superiors when they see the use of any neck restraints.

In California, the San Diego Police Department and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department are among the agencies that announced this week that they would stop using the carotid warehouse.

Newsom said it ordered the State Commission on Standards and Training for Peace Officers to stop teaching the suspension. The commission provides a curriculum to train more than 600 agencies and departments across California, according to its website. But the decision to allow officers to use the suspension rests with each law enforcement agency.

Assemblyman Mike Gipson, a Democrat from Carson, is the author of a bill in the State Legislature that would make carotid retention illegal. Newsom said it would enact it if lawmakers approved it.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said his department still allows carotid retention as a last option before lethal force. He said officers are taught to apply pressure to the sides, rather than the front, of someone's neck so that it doesn't block their breathing.

"If you remove some of these controls, then you remove the steps before reaching deadly force," he said.

Garcia said he understands that Newsom is trying to instill greater public confidence in the police, but was upset by the governor's description of the technique as absolute dominance.

"I will guarantee you will not find,quot; absolute dominance "in any police department service manual," he said.

Ronald Tyler, director of the Stanford University Criminal Defense Clinic, said suspending training will affect new recruits.

"But I think the real pressure will be how fast the Legislature can directly ban it," he said. "That is what will lead to a feeling among police officers that this increases their responsibility."

Most of the protests in California have been peaceful, but some have erupted into violence that damaged businesses and injured police and protesters alike. Police have used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds. That prompted Newsom to say he wants the Legislature to set standards for crowd control and police use of force in protests.

"Protesters have the right to protest peacefully. Protesters have the right to do so without being arrested, gassed, fired by shells, ”Newsom said. "We need to standardize those approaches."

Last year, Newsom signed a law limiting police use of deadly force to defend themselves against an imminent threat of death or serious injury to officers or bystanders. The old rule allowed officers to use deadly force if they were "reasonably afraid,quot;, making it rare for an officer to be charged or convicted.

That law was fueled by the 2018 fatal Sacramento police shooting of Stephon Clark, who was black. Newsom spent Wednesday cleaning graffiti in downtown Sacramento with Clark's brother.

