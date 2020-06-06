New "Looney Tunes" Cartoons Ban Elmer Fudd From Having A Gun – Up News Info

"We are not making weapons," Peter Browngardt, executive producer of the series, said in an interview with the New York Times. "But we can do cartoon violence: TNT, the Acme stuff."

Browngardt added that the cartoons will remain true to the originals. “I always thought, Y What if Warner Bros had never stopped doing Looney Tunes cartoons? As much as we could, we treated production that way. ”

Modern versions will reflect modern sensibilities, he said.

"We are going through this wave of fighting bullying," everyone should be friends, "" everyone should get along. "Looney Tunes is more or less the antithesis of that. They are two characters in conflict, sometimes becoming quite violent."

HBO Max's newly released children's and family programming includes new cartoons produced by Warner Bros Animation, Looney Tunes, based on the iconic animated shorts. The service includes the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies animated shorts catalog featuring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and their friends that aired between 1930 and 1969, spanning some 250 shorts in total.