New LAPD task force to investigate "significant crimes,quot; during civil unrest – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A multi-agency task force will investigate crimes committed during protests over the death of George Floyd, the LAPD announced Friday.

The Safe Task Task Force is comprised of staff from LAPD, the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the FBI, and the Santa Monica Police Department.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore led the creation of the task force to "conduct criminal investigations for significant crimes during the civil unrest in Los Angeles that began on May 29, 2020," said a statement from the Los Angeles police.

"Ultimately, individuals who committed significant crimes such as looting, robbery, robbery, vandalism, arson, and assault with large bodily injury will be responsible for their actions for the past few days."

the police said.

Earlier this week, LAPD released data showing that more than 2,700 people were arrested during the riots, the vast majority of which were for looting.

Members of the public and the media are asked to help identify suspects and are urged to call 213-486-

6840. Tipsters can also send a suggestion, video or images online to [email protected]

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website http: //www.lacrimestoppers.