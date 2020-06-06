New iPad keyboard shortcuts aim to compensate for lack of function keys

The magic keyboard with a 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020. Samuel Axon

The iPad is airborne just above the keyboard. Samuel Axon

It is also a protective case that closely resembles the Smart Keyboard from this angle. Samuel Axon

It is a little thick and heavy. Samuel Axon

Here is the keyboard layout, which reflects the latest MacBook keyboards. It attracts spots like crazy. Samuel Axon

IPad Pro and 13-inch MacBook Pro Magic keyboards side by side. Samuel Axon

Apple may soon add keyboard shortcuts for the iPad that would perform some of the actions for which Mac and PC users use the function or multimedia keys, according to 9to5Mac. The claim is based on code analysis within iPadOS 13.5.5 beta.

When we reviewed the new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard peripheral, one of our main complaints was the lack of physical media keys. Some features, such as managing media playback or changing the screen brightness, are available in the Control Center, which is just a swipe away.

But others, like the keyboard backlight brightness, need to be changed profoundly in the Settings app, while they can be changed with one or two taps on the touch bar on the MacBook Pro or the function keys on the MacBook Air. The keyboard accessories made by Apple for the different iPad models do not have a Touch Bar, and they lack functions or multimedia keys.

9to5Mac found references to new keyboard shortcuts for such tasks, but was unable to activate them. Apple may be in the early stages of testing this feature, but there is no guarantee that it will reach the public. And if it does, it could be on iPadOS 14 (to be released at WWDC later this month) and not iPadOS 13.5.5.

That said, the lack of efficient alternatives to media keys has been a common complaint in recent iPad and iPad keyboard reviews on the Web, so it wouldn't surprise us if Apple prioritizes this.

Next: The steps you need to take to change the keyboard backlight brightness on an iPad with the Magic Keyboard peripheral, from our Magic Keyboard review. The keyboard photos from our review are also at the top of this article.

To change the keyboard brightness, you must first go to the Settings app … Samuel Axon

Then select General to get here, then select Keyboard. Samuel Axon

Then you need to select "Hardware keyboard,quot; at the top … Samuel Axon

Finally, you can adjust it with a slider here. Samuel Axon

In any case, 9to5Mac points out that the shortcuts will probably be customizable in its analysis, in case the feature reaches users.

In recent years, Apple has made a significant effort to make the iPad a more viable laptop replacement, most recently with the introduction of the mouse and trackpad support. However, there are still many limitations, such as the fact that external monitors simply reflect the view of the iPad screen instead of extending it to give the user more space to work.

As noted above, Apple is almost certain to expose its plans for iPadOS 14 at its virtual developers conference. That conference begins June 22.

Listing image for Samuel Axon