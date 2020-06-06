NBA offers clarity on playoffs with uneven hours

MIAMI (AP) – The NBA has told teams that playoff sowing will be based on the winning percentage, and that any necessary playoffs after that will follow standard procedures.

It was an issue that needed clarity because the 22 teams that will go to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida for the planned resumption of the season next month will not have played the same number of games.

The NBA briefed teams on the plan to use the playoffs in a memo Friday night.

Based on the league's plan for the restart, with the games starting again in late July, Dallas will end up playing 75 contests in the NBA. Most of the others will play between 72 and 74; the total low will be 71, in which the San Antonio and Los Angeles Lakers will end if the NBA plans for the teams to play eight games at the Disney complex before the playoffs begin.

The NBA has yet to reveal how the team's schedules will be adjusted once the game resumes without Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Minnesota and New York participating in the rest of the 2019-20 season.

There are some playoff races that are particularly close and where the teams involved will end up playing a different number of games.

In the East, Brooklyn and Orlando are half a game apart, and the Nets will end with one game less than the Magic.

In the west, four teams, Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento and San Antonio, are separated by a half-game in the race for ninth place and potentially one place in a play-in series. The gap between those four teams is .010 percentage points, and the Trail Blazers will play 74 games, the Pelicans and Kings will play 72 and the Spurs 71.

NBA teams typically play 82 games, which was not possible this season due to the coronavirus pandemic and the season suspension on March 11.

This will be the first season that NBA teams have played an uneven number of games since 2012-13, when a game between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers was canceled in response to the Boston Marathon bombing. The Celtics and Pacers finished with 81 games, although that had no impact on the playoff standings that season.