Home Entertainment NBA James Harden loses $ 1M at Houston Strip Club – Jersey...

NBA James Harden loses $ 1M at Houston Strip Club – Jersey removed!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

NBAA player James Harden retired his jersey this year. No, not from the NBA or any basketball team, or a local Houston strip club. The club officially removed James' shirt, and hung it from the roof of the establishment, after James dropped $ 1 million, MTO News found out.

RELATED ARTICLES

©