NBA James Harden loses $ 1M at Houston Strip Club – Jersey removed!

NBAA player James Harden retired his jersey this year. No, not from the NBA or any basketball team, or a local Houston strip club. The club officially removed James' shirt, and hung it from the roof of the establishment, after James dropped $ 1 million, MTO News found out.

During an episode of Joe Budden's podcast, one of Mal's co-hosts revealed that James hung his shirt off the rafters after a crazy night, spending $ 1 million at a strip club in Houston (21-minute mark).

James dropped a ton of cash that night, prompting people in charge of the place to hang up his shirt. It is still there to this day.

James Harden is one of the most talented and famous NBA players right now. He is considered one of the best shooting guards in basketball history and one of the best scorers this game has seen.

Harden won the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2018, he's set to be crowned scoring champion this season, but this honor is also something to remember.