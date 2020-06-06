MPD publishes personnel files of four former officers involved in the death of George Floyd – Up News Info

Shortly after Attorney General Keith Ellison increased the charges against Derek Chauvin and charged the remaining three officers involved in the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis Police Department released extensive staff information on the four former officers.

Although a large portion of the total 235 pages have been redacted, the documents contain the officers' employment history and reveal some of their behavior during their time in the department.

In the widely broadcast video documenting the death of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin is shown holding Floyd's neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng held Floyd's torso and feet, while Tou Thao watched closely.

Chauvin was the veteran police officer among the four; he had been in the force for almost 20 years. Before being hired in 2001, his history shows that he spent two brief stints in the military: September 1996 to February 1997 and September 1999 to May 2000.

His first place was in Rochester, while the second was in Hohenfels, Germany. He spent both periods working as a member of the military police.

His file also includes a letter of reprimand for a 2007 incident in which he pulled a woman out of her car, patted her down, and placed her in the back seat of his patrol. She had been going 10 miles above the speed limit. Chauvin admitted not having verified the MVR equipment in the car, which had been turned off during the course of the stop.

While his documents do not include any of the other 18 allegations of misconduct reported against him, they do include his praise.

He received a medal of bravery in 2008 for an incident in which he fatally shot a suspect who had pointed a shotgun at him. According to the recommendation documents, the suspect had fled in a vehicle and tried to get out of his car at the intersection of 42nd Street and Hiawatha Avenue. Chauvin's actions, read the recommendation "were consistent with training to stop the immediate threat."

The following year, he received another medal of bravery for answering a call for domestic abuse, resulting in him shooting and hitting the suspect twice. According to the file, the suspect had locked himself in a room with the victim, and eventually advanced on Chauvin, who then confronted and fought with him.

Tou Thao, the officer who stood while George Floyd died, worked a variety of jobs before starting a position as a police officer.

He attended Fridley High School and attended North Hennepin Community College, where he studied law enforcement while working at Cub Foods.

He started his position as a community service officer at the MPD in 2008, but was fired as part of the budget cuts in 2009. In 2012, he was recalled, resuming his job as a police officer.

Kueng and Lane were the two new officers involved in Floyd's death.

Kueng graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2018, majoring in sociology of law and criminology. During his time there, he worked as a security monitor, escorting students to and from different locations around the campus.

He became a community service officer from 2017 and became an official police officer in December 2019.

Lane was also a recent addition to the MPD; He began as a police cadet in February 2019 and began as an officer in December 2019. During his initial court appearance on Thursday, his attorney repeatedly said that George Floyd's death occurred on his fourth day in the force, leading to contradicts these documents.

Lane also graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in sociology of law, criminology, and deviation. He worked as a juvenile correctional officer, supervising high-risk youth between the ages of 17 and 20. He also worked as a server at various restaurants throughout the city.

The Kueng and Lane files contain their official discharge documents. They say they were fired for violation of the civil service commission, including "poor performance," "misconduct," and "violation of department rules." They were completed on May 26 at 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.

Thao, Kueng, and Lane made their first court appearance on Thursday afternoon. They face a $ 1 million bond and will return to court on June 29. Chauvin will make his first court appearance on Monday.