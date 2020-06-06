More Colorado hotels to fire hundreds of laid-off workers

Unsure of what the future holds, more Colorado hotels are turning permits into layoffs as they wait for the state order limiting large group meetings to lift.

In recent days, the Westin Denver Downtown, Hyatt Denver, Westin Denver International Airport, Ritz Carlton Denver and Bachelor Gulch, Sheraton Denver Downtown and W Aspen have informed the Colorado Department of Labor that they will not. Bringing workers back as quickly as planned will turn the permits into layoffs. More than 1,700 people are affected in the last round.

"We were hopeful that the restrictions and associated loss in earnings would be temporary," Mark Stiebeling, general manager of Grant Hyatt Denver, informed the state in a letter under the Worker Training and Adjustment Notification Act. "With such a significant reduction in our business in a rapidly evolving situation, we have to make painful decisions that would have seemed unthinkable a short time ago."

For the Grand Hyatt, that means laying off 314 laid off workers. After June 20, those workers will not receive benefits, such as health insurance coverage. The chances of them staying connected to the hotel decrease over time.

Hotels were considered essential businesses under the state's order to stay home to contain the spread of the pandemic, and some remained open, despite an overwhelming drop in occupancy, which fell to 16.8% in April across the state, compared to 66.3% the previous year.

But group meetings and events, not leisure travel, are the big money generators for many hotels, accounting for 60% of revenue on average and 90% or more at some properties, said Amie Mayhew, president and CEO from the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Outside of restaurants, churches, gyms, and swimming pools, Colorado continues to limit meetings to 10 or fewer people to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. In the absence of a viable treatment or vaccine to prevent COVID-19, it is unclear when authorities will be comfortable if hundreds of people mingle under one roof for hours on end.

The CHLA sent a letter to Governor Polis this week pressuring the administration to provide long-term guidance on group meetings. Even setting a far date, months out, would be better than removing the restrictions a few days in advance, which has been the usual approach.

"We are not asking to organize meetings today," he said. "It is not having the ability to know what we can do later this year. We need to work with our clients to plan our events."

And what if the outbreak reappears or there is a second wave this fall, as some epidemiologists predict?

“We know that something can change. If there was a spike in cases, the meetings might not occur. At least we can plan and deal with it in the future, ”he said.

Mayhew said there is no accurate count of how many hotels and motels remain closed in the state. A recent survey found that more than half did not accept guests. The hotel industry directly employs about 100,000 people in the state, and an estimated 70% of those workers are marginalized, Mayhew said.

As time passes, more of those temporary permits and layoffs risk becoming permanent. Hotel properties already have the highest default rates in commercial real estate, at 20%, increasing the likelihood of a foreclosure.

Not everything is bleak in the hotel industry. Relaxed standards on road trips have helped increase occupancy in roadside motels. And some upscale Colorado properties, like the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora and The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs plan to reopen with limited capacity this month, with a focus on attracting local guests.