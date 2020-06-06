Modern Motorola designs under $ 200 Moto G Fast and Moto E, large batteries

The Moto G Fast looks much better than a $ 200 phone should. Motorola

The G Fast is packing lots and lots of exhibition real estate. Motorola

The back, with a fingerprint reader and three cameras. Motorola

A close-up of the camera modules. Motorola

The Moto E looks cheaper, but still good for a $ 150 phone. Motorola

A close-up of the notch of the front camera and the rear camera. Motorola

The back, which still has a fingerprint reader and two cameras. Motorola

I see a headphone jack. Motorola

Motorola is launching some cheap smartphones for 2020. You might think the company had already done so with the April launch of the Moto G Stylus ($ 299) and Moto G Power ($ 249), but today Motorola is announcing more devices. economic for the USA USA : The Moto G Fast ($ 199) and the 2020 version of the Moto E ($ 149).

Motorola's 2020 line of phones in $ 50 increments is getting quite tricky, so perhaps a great table would help:

Moto E (2020) MOTO G FAST MOTO G POWER MOTO G STYLUS STARTING PRICE $ 149.99 $ 199.99 $ 249.99 $ 299.99 SCREEN 6,220-inch 1520 × 720p LCD 6.4-inch 1560 × 720p LCD 6.4-inch 2300 × 1080 LCD 6.4-inch 2300 × 1080 LCD CPU Snapdragon 632

Four 1.8GHz A73 cores,

quad core A53 1.8GHz, 14nm Snapdragon 665

Four 2 GHz A73 cores, four 1.8 GHz A53 cores, 11 nm RAM 2GB 3GB 4GB 4GB STORAGE 32GB 32GB 64GB 128GB CAMERA Main 13MP

2MP deep

5MP front Main 16MP

8MP wide angle

2MP macro

8MP front Main 16MP

8MP wide angle

2MP macro

16MP front 48MP main

16MP wide angle

2MP macro

Autofocus with laser

16MP front PORTS Micro-USB, headphone jack USB-C, headphone jack DRUMS 3550mAh 4000mAh 5000mAh 4000mAh

A great oddity in Motorola's line of phones is that none of these phones have NFC. You won't be able to use touch and pay with Google Pay anywhere, which is disappointing. At least they all have headphone jacks, Android 10, rear capacitive fingerprint readers, and Micro SD slots, which is good. The Moto E is the only phone that still uses the old and dusty Micro USB standard, which is unfortunately a normal occurrence at this price.

Overall, Motorola is doing a great job on battery capacity. As we said in April, the highlight of Motorola's lineup is the Moto G Power, which comes with a 5000mAh battery for just $ 250. The G Fast's 4000mAh battery is no slouch, either, and the 3550mAh battery in The Moto E is a good update on the 3000mAh battery in the 2019 version.

Motorola deserves a lot of credit for the design of these new and cheap phones, since both the Moto G Fast and the Moto E 2020 look like phones that live well above their price. The Moto G Fast in particular is doing its best flagship impression with relatively thin bezels and a piercing display. Both phones represent huge design improvements over last year's models: the 2019 Moto G Play had a large notch on the screen, and the 2019 Moto E Play looked extremely inexpensive with large square bezels and only a 5.5-inch display.

Motorola phones are hard to sell lately, given the company's notorious dislike for sending timely updates and a lack of NFC across the budget line. There isn't much competition at this price, but a good alternative is usually HMD's Nokia line, which has a much better update reputation. However, Nokia has yet to say much about a 2020 smartphone line.

In the United States, both the Moto E and G Fast are available to pre-order now, with a shipping date of June 12. The phones will be for sale unlocked almost everywhere, with "Best Buy, B,amp;H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com and Motorola.com,quot; receiving thanks in Motorola's blog post.

