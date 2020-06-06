Minn County attorneys push for state attorney general to handle all police related deaths – Up News Info

– Minnesota county attorneys want to give the state attorney general the authority to handle all cases of police related deaths.

The Minnesota County Bar Association voted Thursday to transfer that power during an emergency meeting, which included Attorney General Keith Ellison. The attorney general is leading the state's case against the four police officers involved in the death of George Floyd instead of the Hennepin County District Attorney's Office.

State lawmakers would have to pass legislation during this month's special session to give the attorney general permanent authority.

County attorneys are also asking the Legislature to provide additional funds to the state Attorney General's Office and create a unit within the Minnesota Criminal Detention Office to investigate police killings of civilians.

"If this is the path the Legislature and the governor decide to take, my office will accept responsibility," said Ellison. "But it must come with sufficient resources to do the job thoroughly and do justice the way Minnesotans have a right to expect."

Ellison is one of 18 Democratic attorneys general asking Congress to grant their offices "clear legal authority under federal law,quot; to investigate "unconstitutional police by local police departments,quot; in their respective states, Star Tribune reported. .

