Michigan Supreme Court Unanimously Rules Barber Had Right to Work – Up News Info

In a ruling that could have future ramifications in the event of a second wave of coronavirus attacks, a 77-year-old Michigan barber won a legal battle against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who forced him to close his business.

Barber Karl Manke challenged Whitmer's closing orders and reopened his store despite state orders banning retail reopens. Whitmer, who has received strong criticism for his refusal to give in to demands to reopen his business, later withdrew Manke's license, fined him heavily and denounced his activity.

But the Michigan Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that you have the right to work.

"It is up to the courts to ensure that decisions are made in accordance with the rule of law, not hysteria," Judge David F. Viviano wrote Friday, MLive.com reported. The 7-0 court decision reversed a lower court order that confirmed the state's attempt to close the Owosso, Michigan store.

Manke challenged the state's closing orders, opening May 4 despite state orders that the salons were not essential businesses.